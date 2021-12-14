Paso Robles News|Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Paso Robles records 2.14-inches of rain in last 24 hours 

Posted: 7:10 am, December 14, 2021 by News Staff

Season rainfall total for Paso Robles at 7.37 inches

Season total nearly doubled

– Paso Robles received 2.14-inches of rain in the past 24 hours, nearly doubling the season total and bringing it to 4.36-inches. Paso Robles could see an additional .22 inches of rain today and there is a chance for more rain on Thursday and again next week. Click here to view a weather forecast. 

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall.

Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

Click here for Paso Robles rainfall records going back to 1942.

 

Comments

