Paso Robles receives another .32-inches of rain on Monday 

Posted: 7:16 am, October 26, 2021 by News Staff
weather forecast paso robles

Screenshot taken Tuesday morning from Weather Underground. 

Sunny skies in the forecast

– Paso Robles received another .32-inches of rain in the past 24 hours from storm systems that moved through the area. The new season total for rainfall in Paso Robles is 2.02-inches.



flooded paso robles

A sign on Spring Street in Paso Robles warns drivers of flooded streets on Monday. Photo by Dick Mason.

Sunny skies and warmer temperatures are in the forecast for the rest of the week, according to Weather Underground.

 

