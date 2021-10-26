Paso Robles receives another .32-inches of rain on Monday

Sunny skies in the forecast

– Paso Robles received another .32-inches of rain in the past 24 hours from storm systems that moved through the area. The new season total for rainfall in Paso Robles is 2.02-inches.

Click here to view rainfall totals for Paso Robles.

Sunny skies and warmer temperatures are in the forecast for the rest of the week, according to Weather Underground.

Click here to view a weather forecast for Paso Robles.

