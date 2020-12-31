Paso Robles News|Friday, January 1, 2021
Paso Robles records trace rainfall overnight 

December 31, 2020

rainfall paso robles–Paso Robles received an additional 0.01-inch of rain in the last 24-hour period ending this morning, bringing the season total to 1.29-inches. The total rainfall is unseasonably low for Paso Robles.

More rain could be a possibility on Monday and Wednesday next week, according to Weather Underground. Click here to view a weather forecast.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014. Click here for Paso Robles rainfall records going back to 1942.



