Paso Robles residents evacuated due to gas leak 

Posted: 7:15 am, April 27, 2022

Construction crews reportedly hit a gas line in a backyard

– Residents on Theater Drive were asked to evacuate their homes Tuesday afternoon after construction caused a gas leak, according to a report by the Tribune. 

Residents at a nearby mobile home park were also asked to shelter in place because of the gas odor, according to the report.

Construction crews reportedly hit a gas line in a backyard around 2:10 p.m. SoCalGas arrived quickly to mitigate the issue and repair the line.

