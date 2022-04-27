Paso Robles residents evacuated due to gas leak

Construction crews reportedly hit a gas line in a backyard

– Residents on Theater Drive were asked to evacuate their homes Tuesday afternoon after construction caused a gas leak, according to a report by the Tribune.

Residents at a nearby mobile home park were also asked to shelter in place because of the gas odor, according to the report.

Construction crews reportedly hit a gas line in a backyard around 2:10 p.m. SoCalGas arrived quickly to mitigate the issue and repair the line.

