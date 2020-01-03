Paso Robles residents – take the Niblick Road Survey

–The City of Paso Robles conducted an outreach effort during the first week of November to discuss a plan for improving the Niblick Corridor. They heard from a large array of community members on what does and doesn’t work, and ways to improve Niblick Road.

City staff hosted two community workshops, two public walking audits, met with the Paso Robles High School Engineering class, and constructed a temporary protected bicycle lane for a day. They heard from community members regarding driving, transit, walking, and bicycling concerns along the corridor. They have developed a draft plan to improve the Niblick Corridor and would like our residents to weigh in on that plan.

The city has developed a survey that takes only a few minutes to complete, and will use the survey results to further refine the plan and gauge the community’s needs and wants.

The survey can be taken at www.PRCity.com/niblickroad. The survey will be available until Jan. 16.

