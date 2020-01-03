Paso Robles News|Friday, January 3, 2020
You are here: Home » Community » Paso Robles residents – take the Niblick Road Survey
  • Follow Us!

Paso Robles residents – take the Niblick Road Survey 

Posted: 6:23 am, January 3, 2020 by News Staff

–The City of Paso Robles conducted an outreach effort during the first week of November to discuss a plan for improving the Niblick Corridor. They heard from a large array of community members on what does and doesn’t work, and ways to improve Niblick Road.

City staff hosted two community workshops, two public walking audits, met with the Paso Robles High School Engineering class, and constructed a temporary protected bicycle lane for a day. They heard from community members regarding driving, transit, walking, and bicycling concerns along the corridor. They have developed a draft plan to improve the Niblick Corridor and would like our residents to weigh in on that plan.

The city has developed a survey that takes only a few minutes to complete, and will use the survey results to further refine the plan and gauge the community’s needs and wants.

The survey can be taken at www.PRCity.com/niblickroad. The survey will be available until Jan. 16.

Subscribe to daily news



Join our 5,733 daily email subscribers



Share this post!Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.