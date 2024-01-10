Paso Robles restaurant marks eight years with ‘kids eat free’ promotion

– Paso Robles-based restaurant, Orale Taqueria, is celebrating eight years of service to its dedicated patrons and the local community. To commemorate this milestone and promote family bonding, Orale Taqueria introduces “Family Night Wednesdays” featuring a “Kids Eat Free” offer.

Beginning Jan. 10 and continuing every Wednesday throughout January, Orale Taqueria invites families to enjoy complimentary meals from the “Little Amigos Menu,” designed for kids under 12. Beyond recognizing their eight-year journey, the initiative aims to inspire families to prioritize quality time. Joel and Kristin Casillas, the restaurant owners, express their vision of a bustling establishment filled with meaningful conversations, laughter, and everyday moments among local families.

“This anniversary is a testament to the incredible support we’ve received from our customers and this community,” Kristin Casillas, co-owner of Orale, states, “We want to express our gratitude by providing a special opportunity for families to enjoy a meal together.”

“In a world that’s moving faster every day, pausing to share a meal together is something our own family of four is trying to do more of this year,” Joel, co-owner of Orale, adds, “We hope this gesture inspires other families and makes it easier to gather, connect, and create lasting memories.”

For more details about the “Kids Eat Free” promotion and Orale Taqueria’s anniversary celebration, follow the restaurant on Instagram (@orale.taqueria) and Facebook.

