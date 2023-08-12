Paso Robles ReStore hosting reopening celebration

Non-profit home improvement stores and donation centers sell new and gently used furniture, appliances, home accessories

– The reopening of the North County ReStore is set to take place at its new location, 844 9th Street in Paso Robles on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. With a fully stocked inventory, the dedicated staff is enthusiastic to welcome patrons back. The sales generated from ReStore’s offerings contribute entirely to the funding of local senior and family affordable housing initiatives.

The San Luis Obispo ReStore will remain closed on Saturday, Aug. 26. This temporary closure will allow the staff to participate in the festivities commemorating the Paso Robles ReStore’s reopening.

Habitat for Humanity ReStores are locally managed, non-profit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new and gently used furniture, appliances, home accessories, construction and building materials, and equipment to the public. Revenue from sales provides a major source of funding for our work in San Luis Obispo County for new construction, home preservation, and neighborhood revitalization projects.

For more information about ReStore visit https://habitatslo.org/restores/

Click here to see the Facebook event page.

