Paso Robles News|Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Paso Robles Rotary Club donates $3000 to community organizations 

Posted: 9:41 am, February 11, 2020 by News Staff
From left, Rick Goree, Diane Odell, and Nicolette Harley-Barth .

The Paso Robles Rotary Club donated $3000 to three community organizations last Thursday at its regular meeting at the Paso Robles Inn Ballroom.

Rotary Club President Nicolette Harley-Barth and Rotary Club Golf Tournament Chair Rick Goree presented $2,000 to Diane Odell of Morningstar Ranch for horse rescue and troubled youth programs.

The club also presented $500 to Paso Robles High School for California Association of Student Leaders, and $500 to Paso Robles High School Track Coach Jim Wilshusen for track safety equipment.

new rotary members

At the meeting, two new members were inducted: Joan Walker and Bryan Cass. Walker was nominated by Randy Kohn. She moved here from the San Carlos Bay area. She is a retired hospital administrator active in volunteer work and golf. Cass was nominated by Linda Midkiff. He is the general manager of Cass Winery. He is a graduate of Cal Poly and spent time in Australia learning the wine business. Pictured, from left, Randy Kohn, Joan Walker, Bryan Cass, Nicolette Harley-Barth, and John Fisher.

 

The Paso Robles Rotary Club meets every Thursday at noon at the Paso Robles Inn Ballroom. For information about membership in the Paso Robles Rotary Club, contact Membership Chairman John Fisher. Follow the club on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pasoroblesrotaryclub/.

–Photos and report by Bob Vilhauer

About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases.