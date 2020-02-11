Paso Robles Rotary Club donates $3000 to community organizations

The Paso Robles Rotary Club donated $3000 to three community organizations last Thursday at its regular meeting at the Paso Robles Inn Ballroom.

Rotary Club President Nicolette Harley-Barth and Rotary Club Golf Tournament Chair Rick Goree presented $2,000 to Diane Odell of Morningstar Ranch for horse rescue and troubled youth programs.

The club also presented $500 to Paso Robles High School for California Association of Student Leaders, and $500 to Paso Robles High School Track Coach Jim Wilshusen for track safety equipment.

The Paso Robles Rotary Club meets every Thursday at noon at the Paso Robles Inn Ballroom. For information about membership in the Paso Robles Rotary Club, contact Membership Chairman John Fisher. Follow the club on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pasoroblesrotaryclub/.

–Photos and report by Bob Vilhauer

