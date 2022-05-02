Paso Robles Rotary Club hosting annual golf tournament on May 7

Annual fundraiser benefits local children

– On Saturday, May 7, the Paso Robles Rotary Club will tee off its annual golf tournament ‘Tee it up for our kids’, benefitting local children.

This year’s event will take place at Hunter Ranch with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start, in a four-man scrambles format. The tournament’s title sponsor is Sky River RV.

“Over the last six years we raised over $200,000 with all monies going to organizations that support our kids in Paso Robles. said organizer Rick Goree of State Farm Insurance in Paso Robles. Boy Scouts, Skills USA, Paso Schools, Boys & Girls Club, Paso Robles Youth Arts, Children’s Museum, Jack’s Helping Hands, Youth Sports, and many more. “Our community rallies around causes such as this. Businesses donate, people volunteer and the golfers make it possible to have a successful event like this. Our goal this year is to net $30,000!”

The cost is $150 to enter and includes the use of a golf cart, a gift bag, and a barbecue meal.

A popular sponsor is the business partner at $1,000 and includes a foursome, tee box sign, barbecue, gift bag with a fine bottle of wine.

Awards are given for 1st and 2nd place low net and gross scores, prizes for closest to the pin, longest drive, and tons of raffle prizes. There is a maximum of 88 golfers this year.

“It’s a really fun event with a great benefit to our kids”, said Goree. “A bunch of local people getting together for a great cause. Everyone is welcome, it’s a scrambles format so all levels of golfers are encouraged to come out and play.”

To learn more about the tournament, contact Rick Goree (805) 610-5215, email rick@rickgoree.com, or visit pasoroblesrotarygolftournament.com.

