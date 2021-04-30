Local Rotary Club hosting ‘It’s Been a Crabby Year’ fundraiser

–The Rotary Club of Paso Robles Sunrise has announced that in lieu of holding what would have been their 21st Annual Crab Feed this last March, they will be holding an “It’s Been a Crabby Year” virtual auction from May 19 to May 22.

All proceeds from this event benefit the Rotary Club of Paso Robles Sunrise Foundation nonprofit, which distributes multiple scholarships to Paso Robles High School graduates, sponsors high school juniors to attend the annual Rotary Youth Leadership Camp (RYLA), and support Skills USA for high school vocational students. Rotary Sunrise also supports Polio Eradication, and numerous community programs and projects such as the EOD Warrior Foundation, ECHO, and RISE.

For more information on this event or for those interested in joining Rotary, send an email to info@pasocrabfeed.com.

