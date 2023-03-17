Paso Robles School Board candidate holds rally

Ballots will be mailed out Monday for special election

– Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees candidate Kenny Enny spoke to a crowd of about 65 people at a rally in a Paso Robles parking lot yesterday.

The retired Marine Lt. Colonel talked about the poor test scores among graduating high school seniors. Only 23% tested proficient in mathematics. He also talked about the violence at the high school. He says that parents and students complain about fights on the campus every week with some students hospitalized for injuries after attacks by alleged gang members in the school restrooms. At Tuesday’s school board meeting, however, two Paso Robles Police officers told the school board that gangs are not a problem in Paso Robles.

Enny wrapped up his talk by invoking the slogan E Pluribus Unum. “One From Many.” He said he sees many tribes at the high school, but feels they should be unified under the American flag. Enny claims that some teachers display in the classroom other flags more prominently than the US flag, including the gay pride flag.

Enny was selected trustee by the school board out of several who applied for the job. A petition circulated among district employees and critics removed him. An election is being held to select a successor. Enny is running against Angela Hollander.

Ballots will be mailed out Monday for the election.