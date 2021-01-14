Paso Robles News|Thursday, January 14, 2021
You are here: Home » Community » Paso Robles School Board continues discussion of grand jury report
  • Follow Us!

Paso Robles School Board continues discussion of grand jury report 

Posted: 4:00 pm, January 13, 2021 by News Staff

–The Paso Robles School Board met Tuesday afternoon to continue the discussion of the San Luis Obispo County Grand Jury Report, “Paso Robles School District: A Cautionary Tale” that says poor leadership and management resulted in the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District’s financial crisis.

The discussion went for about 5.5 hours on Saturday, but they did not finish their agenda, so they continued it until Tuesday. They discussed for about 90 minutes the recommendations made by the grand jury to improve the district’s operation. They did not complete the discussion, so they will continue that discussion at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

At 5:30, the school board began their regular meeting with a closed session. Around 6 p.m., they began their regularly scheduled meeting. They received a report from the PRHS Student Representative Sarah Krumme. They also got a presentation from Georgia Brown Elementary School Principal Celia Moses.

The council also approved a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the San Luis Obispo County Office of Education for an interim executive secretary.

Chief Business Officer Brad Pawlowski gave a review of the budget timeline and an update on the monthly enrollment.



Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.