Paso Robles School Board continues discussion of grand jury report

–The Paso Robles School Board met Tuesday afternoon to continue the discussion of the San Luis Obispo County Grand Jury Report, “Paso Robles School District: A Cautionary Tale” that says poor leadership and management resulted in the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District’s financial crisis.

The discussion went for about 5.5 hours on Saturday, but they did not finish their agenda, so they continued it until Tuesday. They discussed for about 90 minutes the recommendations made by the grand jury to improve the district’s operation. They did not complete the discussion, so they will continue that discussion at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

At 5:30, the school board began their regular meeting with a closed session. Around 6 p.m., they began their regularly scheduled meeting. They received a report from the PRHS Student Representative Sarah Krumme. They also got a presentation from Georgia Brown Elementary School Principal Celia Moses.

The council also approved a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the San Luis Obispo County Office of Education for an interim executive secretary.

Chief Business Officer Brad Pawlowski gave a review of the budget timeline and an update on the monthly enrollment.

