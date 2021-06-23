Paso Robles School Board discusses banning Critical Race Theory

Public testimony on the topic continued for about an hour, no decision made

–The Paso Robles School Board meeting went late into the night on Tuesday with the most contentious item on the agenda at the very end of the meeting. That discussion related to a proposed resolution banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT).

Critical race theory is an academic concept with the core idea is that racism is a social construct and that it is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies, according to EdWeek.org.

Before the board began the discussion, Superintendent Curt Dubost advised those gathered that no decision would be made Tuesday night on CRT, but the discussion would be used to advise the board how to proceed when the item returns at the next meeting on July 13.

The board learned that the district had received 50 written comments on the issue. A dozen people requested to speak before the board at Tuesday night’s meeting. Another five people waited on the phone.

The comments began with Mark Buckman, a former school board member in San Luis Obispo. He talked about how Germany taught students about the Holocaust, and how that applied to Critical Race Theory instruction in the Paso Robles School District.

Paso Robles psychologist Alexis Smith commented on the politicization of history classes and defended CRT. She defined Critical Race Theory for the school board. She denied that it is “teaching guilt.”

Jordan Martinez talked about growing up black in Paso Robles and recalled learning about slavery in public school. She cited an awkward moment when fellow students said that slavery “was not that bad.”

Heidi Holiday is a parent in the school district. She said that she initially supported the district teaching ethnic studies, but has since changed her mind. Now she says she is adamantly opposed to teaching Critical Race Theory.

The public testimony continued for about an hour at the meeting, but no decision by the board was rendered. The school board meeting, including a closed-door session, lasted six hours and 12 minutes.

New trustee area map

The school board approved on a 5-2 vote a trustee district map option (4a on the graphic below) for the 2022 election, which provides for the election of trustees to comply with the California Voter Rights Act. Those districts may be revised when the results of the 2020 census are released.

Advertisement