Paso Robles School Board meets Saturday to respond to Grand Jury report

–The Paso Robles School Board to hold a meeting Saturday morning to revisit the San Luis Obispo County Grand Jury report which was critical of the district for financial mismanagement during Superintendent Chris Williams’ Administration. The board held three meetings to go point-by-point through that report. The board agreed with all but a couple of elements of the jury’s findings. Now, they will discuss crafting a response to the jury, which is required by law.

PRJUSD Board President Chris Arend wrote a draft response to initiate discussion. All seven board members may meet Saturday morning at the PRJUSD District Office to write a formal response to the board, although Nathan Williams may not be able to attend.

The discussion will address the following:

1) An alleged violation of trust laws by the previous (2018) board

2) An allegedly illegal gift of public funds ($235,000 to Chris Williams) in 2018 by the then President Joan Summers, retired school secretary; Clerk Joel Peterson, Executive Director of the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance; Tim Gearhart, retired teacher and current incumbent; Matt McClish, Solar Consultant for A.M. Sun Solar; Dr. Kathleen Hall, retired educator, and Field Gibson; Paso Robles Planning Commission appointee.

3) Numerous alleged Brown Act Violations including secret meetings

4) Other alleged violations

School Board President Chris Arend, who is an attorney, is recommending that the board ask District Attorney Dan Dow to review the report and recent findings of the board to ascertain if there’s enough evidence to file criminal charges against former Superintendent Chris Williams, Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Gaviola, and the trustees who served on the school board during Williams’ tenure. This week, District Attorney Dan Dow said that he’s seen most of the evidence the jury received, but that his office will review the entire findings to determine whether or not to file criminal charges against Williams, Gaviola, and the school board.

The meeting is scheduled to run from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the PRJUSD office on Niblick Road. People can watch it on the PRJUSD YouTube channel.

