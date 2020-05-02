Paso Robles school closures extended to end of academic year

–The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District has announced Friday that school closures have been extended until the end of the academic year. The district shared the following announcement:

Paso Robles Community: As many of you may already know, the SLO County Health Department announced this afternoon the release of a draft plan START Guide to reopen the county in three phases. The reopening of school will be in Phase Two which won’t start until at least 30 days after Phase One is initiated. Since that hasn’t happened, we know now for certain we will not be allowed to reopen regular school this year. Dr. Borenstein, County Health Official, confirmed that in direct answer to a question from a reporter during the public announcement this afternoon.

This is thus a formal declaration that Distance Learning will continue through at least June 4th. Extended School Year (ESY) for Special Education and credit recovery this summer will be conducted online via Distance Learning. Any other site-based educational programs before August and our scheduled return are highly improbable.

Please continue to encourage the children of Paso Robles to continue their work on the meaningful instruction provided by our teachers. Their learning and productivity are essential during this time.

Thank you for your help, understanding, and continued support as we all navigate these uncharted waters.

