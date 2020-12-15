Paso Robles School District food service center closed due to possible COVID-19 outbreak

–Due to several ill employees with COVID-like symptoms, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department has taken the precaution of closing the Paso Robles Culinary Arts Academy, which provides food service to local students, for the next 24 hours, the Paso Robles School District reports.

“While there is no known compromised food or food exposure, the preemptive measure of facility closure and the necessary quarantining of staff while sanitization occurs will ensure the ongoing health and safety of our employees and community,” the school district said in a statement.

“Due to this closure, we will temporarily suspend meal service for Tuesday, December 15.” Additional information will follow by Tuesday afternoon. “At this time, we hope to resume food service for the remainder of the week beginning Wednesday. We apologize for the inconvenience this necessary disruption will cause for families.”

The culinary arts academy is located at 1900 Golden Hill Road in Paso Robles.

Share this post!

email

Related