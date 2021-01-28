Paso Robles schools ready to register kindergarten students

–Paso Robles Joint Unified School District is ready to register kindergarten students for the 2021 – 2022 school year. Registration opens Jan. 28 and will remain open until Feb. 19. Register online at www.pasoschools.org, or visit the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Office at 800 Niblick Road for assistance 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Parents with children turning five-years-old on or before Dec. 2, 2021, are encouraged to view a kindergarten registration informational meeting on the PRJUSD Youtube channel at 6 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2021. There will be a Spanish version begin at 7 p.m. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTG5DZtaQn-Mo3IGcohE2Mw. The informational meeting will be recorded for review after this date.

Kindergarten is for children who will be five-years-old on or before Sept. 1, 2021. School hours may be adjusted to fit the most current COVID-19 guidance.

Transitional Kindergarten (TK) is for children who will be five-years-old on or between Sept. 2, 2021, and Dec. 2, 2021. Transitional kindergarten is projected to be held at the following sites: Winifred Pifer, Virginia Peterson, and The Arts Academy at Bauer-Speck. Transitional kindergarten will also be taught in Spanish at Georgia Brown.

Early Entrance to Transitional Kindergarten is for children who will be five-years-old on or between Dec. 3, 2021, and March 1, 2022. Admittance for early entrance is based upon available space.

PRJUSD also offers preschool programs. Please visit www.pasoschools.org/preschool to review preschool program options.

Georgia Brown dual immersion magnet school lottery for families living within PRJUSD boundaries will take place on Feb. 26. Families must apply during the enrollment period.

Transfer applications for families wishing to transfer from other districts into PRJUSD to attend dual immersion will be considered starting March 1, 2021 – all other transfers will be considered at the time they are received.

When registering your child please provide copies of the following information:

Proof of legal name and age, e.g. birth certificate (please visit our district webpage for a list of additional acceptable documents)

Immunization records

Proof of address, e.g. utility bill (please visit our district webpage for a list of additional acceptable documents)

Contact the district office (805) 769-1000 for further information or visit www.pasoschools.org.

