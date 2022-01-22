Paso Robles School District reports high absentee rate

District reporting an average of 800-1000 students absent per day

–The Paso Robles Unified School District is reporting an average of 800 to 1,000 students absent per day. Although not all of these absences are COVID-related, the 85% attendance rate is unusually high this year.

“Typically, at this time of year, we have an average daily attendance rate of 93%, currently, we are at 85%,” said Deputy Superintendent. Jen Gaviola.

For the week ending Jan. 22, 605 students of the total 6,521 student population were reported to have tested positive for COVID-19, and 101 staff members are positive as well. This comes as San Luis Obispo County reports its highest ever COVID-19 active case rate.

“We have more teachers out this year due to COVID positives and taking care of their own children,” Gaviola said. “This week we averaged 35 teachers out a day.” That is roughly 12%, of the 357 teaching staff. “Currently, 40% of our absences are directly related to a COVID positive student case.”

On average, individuals are calling in absent for five to seven days at a time. Short-term independent study is provided for students who are out longer than five days. Gaviola said all schools in the district are open. “We work directly with public health,” she said. “We also consult with public health on every class with over three cases at the same time in one class.”

“There is no substitute for in-person learning, friendship, and physical activity,” said Gaviola, “which is why we have committed to putting into place the appropriate safety standards and protocols at every campus to welcome our students back for the 2021-22 school year. All of our schools offer full-day instruction, five days a week, along with recess, after-school programs, lunch and meal breaks with classmates, athletics, and extracurricular activities.”

Gaviola said that all schools in the district have upgraded air filtration, filter replacement frequency, and stocked necessary supplies including masks and personal protective equipment. The California Department of Public Health has mandated face masks while students and staff are indoors on school site.

Anyone who has been in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case is contacted directly by their school site, department, or the district’s COVID-19 Action Team (CAT) with additional information and directions. Parents are notified when their children have been in direct contact with a positive case. The school district recommends COVID-19 vaccination for all staff. Those who are not vaccinated are required to test weekly.

The district recently distributed a total of 4,200 rapid test kits to school district families and has held two community testing clinics for families, testing over 500 individuals.

See related story: Paso Robles School District releases new student COVID-19 guidelines

