Paso Robles School District sends out end-of-year message 

Posted: 7:00 am, January 1, 2021 by News Staff

–The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District sent out a special end of year 2020 message and video to the community recently:

Thank you to every single PRJUSD staff member for their contribution to education and safety this past year, you made a difference!

To all of our students and parents for their partnership and patience during this difficult year… To our community for their continued community support and love❤️. Looking forward to 2021 and an eventual safe return for all students.

2020 brought great challenges, yet there are always reasons for gratitude. Our educational community (all staff, students, and parents) showed resilience, creativity, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to caring for each other! #togetherisbetter #pasoschools

