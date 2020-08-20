Paso Robles Schools superintendent welcomes students back to school

–Paso Robles School District Superintendent Curt Dubost on Wednesday sent a message on Youtube to welcome back students to school.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to welcome all of the Paso Robles Bearcat Community to the beginning of the most unique school year ever,” Dubost says. Welcome to the 2020-21 school year. An awful lot of work has gone into trying to make it the best opening possible under very difficult circumstances.”

“We’ve taken every step that we can to try and make it as normal a year as it possibly can be and figure out ways to make everybody feel as comfortable as we possibly can during distance learning.”

“Know that all of us, from a unanimous vote on the school board, through all of the administration. the employee groups, all 800 of us want very much for your children to be back in school and experiencing the personal experience of education that we all remember and love so much.”

