Paso Robles schools will begin distance learning Aug. 20

–The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District made the following announcement to parents, guardians, and students, regarding the upcoming school year.

Dear parents and guardians,

As directed by the state government and county public health department, all schools in our district will begin in distance learning (Plan C) on August 20.

A flow chart of the phases of instructional plans may be found here.

If you are a returning student, you will continue enrollment in your school from last year, unless you are transitioning to a new grade level span (middle or high school). You will receive directions to update your registration at the end of this week.

Families desiring to opt into either Homeschool (TK-8) or Independence High School (9-12), please complete and return the enrollment form here by Aug. 3 at 10 a.m.:

On a final note, Superintendent Curt Dubost and Director of Student Services Nate Maas will continue to hold Livestream conversations every week until the start of school. You can watch each Wednesday at 6 p.m. on the district’s YouTube channel or you can view the recordings at a later date through this link:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTG5DZtaQn-Mo3IGcohE2Mw

