Paso Robles schools will begin re-opening for in-person instruction starting Nov. 3

–Notice sent by Paso Robles Joint Unified School District:

Paso Robles Community:

We are pleased to announce we will be reopening for in-person instruction starting Nov. 3, 2020. Our opening in a hybrid model of instruction will be phased in over the month of November. Hybrid means that our schools will have half of their students on campus at a time in a morning and afternoon schedule and that students will continue to have some distance learning assignments. Elementary schools will be starting at 8 a.m., middle schools at 8:10 a.m., and high schools at 8:15 a.m. Because we are doing a morning and afternoon session, we will have increased traffic at the beginning of the day from 7:45 a.m.-8:15 a.m., mid-day from 10:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., and from 2:45 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. (Mondays will continue being distance learning days)

We are phasing in our in-person reopening begins on the following dates:

Nov. 3, 2020: Transitional Kindergarten/Kindergarten

Nov. 16, 2020: First and Second Grades

Nov. 30, 2020: Third thru Fifth Grades

Jan. 5, 2020: Middle and High Schools

All schools will be reopening with mandatory health and safety protocols which include: temperature checks for all students, health screening for all students and staff, mandatory masks for all students and staff, increased disinfection and cleaning, increased handwashing, and sanitizer, and updated filter replacements.

Please be mindful of increased car traffic near our schools and our students walking to school. Thank you in advance for your support.

Jen Gaviola

Deputy Superintendent

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District

