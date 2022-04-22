Paso Robles seasonal rainfall total reaches 11.48 inches

Slight chance of rain in the forecast again today

– On Thursday morning, Paso Robles recorded .04-inches of rain, bringing the season total to 11.48-inches. A slight chance of rain is in the forecast again this morning.

Click here to view a full 10-day forecast for Paso Robles.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

Today’s sunrise revealed photogenic cumulonimbus and stratonimbus clouds over Los Osos, Ca. We are grateful for any precipitation during our current drought. Scattered rain showers will continue through this morning, tapering off this afternoon. 🌦️ #CAwx pic.twitter.com/5KlGxx9U4I — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) April 22, 2022

The 24-hour rainfall totals as of 5 a.m. from https://t.co/trTxSRPtX8. So far, Rocky Butte has recorded the most rain with 0.76 of an inch. Scattered rain showers will continue this morning, tapering off this afternoon as strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) NW winds develop. 🌬️🌦️ pic.twitter.com/3MXRFd23Sg — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) April 22, 2022

