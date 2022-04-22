Paso Robles News|Friday, April 22, 2022
Paso Robles seasonal rainfall total reaches 11.48 inches 

Slight chance of rain in the forecast again today

– On Thursday morning, Paso Robles recorded .04-inches of rain, bringing the season total to 11.48-inches. A slight chance of rain is in the forecast again this morning.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

