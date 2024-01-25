Paso Robles sees increased tourism over holiday season

Wineries and holiday lighting are top reasons for the increase

– Local businesses and organizations in Paso Robles have seen an increase in tourism over the 2023 Christmas season, including more tourists from international locations.

“We have seen a large increase in tourists downtown…tourists tell us they love Paso Robles…they love our events and many are wine club members. We thank all the tourists for patronizing our downtown merchants. We strive to create a family-friendly downtown for everyone,” said Norma Moye, executive director of the Paso Robles Main Street Association.

Restaurants, such as Street Side Ale House & Eatery, and hotels, such as the Paso Robles Inn, noted the increase due to visitors seeing families living in Paso Robles for the holidays and touring wineries. The Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce noted that the downtown park lights were a major draw for tourists; this annual display was enhanced for the holiday season and there are currently discussions to create a light display throughout the year.

“We heard so many people [were] delighted by the lights in the park…it was charming, for visitors and locals alike. Let’s hope it’s an annual occurrence,” said Joeli Yaguda, co-founder of the General Store Paso Robles.

