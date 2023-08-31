Paso Robles sends fire engine, crew to help fight Northern California fires

– There are currently 18 fires burning in Northern California, according to reports. This week, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services sent Engine 8163 and six fire staff to fight fires along the Smith River, via the California mutual aid system.

Click here to read a story from NBC Bay Area on the latest fires in Northern California.

The City of Paso Robles shared a photo of the firefighting crew from Paso Robles on its Facebook page, Paso Robles City Updates:

