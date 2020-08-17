Paso Robles’ skies filled with smoke from fire near Salinas

–Cal Fire San Luis Obispo on Monday morning reported a large amount of drift smoke visible throughout many portions of Northern San Luis Obispo County.

Currently, there are no active fires within SLO County. This is drift smoke from the “River Fire” near Salinas, Calif., according to Cal Fire SLO.

The River Fire is burning near Pine Canyon Road and River Road, south of Salinas. It began at 3:14 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The fire has burned 2,800 acres, causing evacuations and threatening homes in the area of Pine Canyon, Indian Springs, and Las Palmas. The recent sustained high winds have made an ideal environment for dangerous fire conditions throughout the region, and the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued Red Flag Warnings for the area. It is 10-percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

There are currently 260 firefighters with 25 fire engines, two water tenders, two helicopters, five hand crews, five dozers, and eight air tankers assigned to the blaze. Four firefighters have been injured and the fire threatens 30 structures.

California secures Federal Assistance to help fight River

–Gov. Gavin Newsom just secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help ensure the availability of vital resources to suppress the River Fire burning in Monterey County.

The grant, which is provided through the President’s Disaster Relief Fund on a cost-share basis, will assist local, state, and tribal agencies responding to the fire to apply for 75-percent reimbursement of their eligible fire suppression costs.

Cal OES Fire and Rescue, Law Enforcement and Coastal Region personnel are currently working with other response agencies to address all emergency management, law enforcement, evacuation and mutual aid needs for the fire. Current weather conditions are causing extreme fire behavior, even in overnight hours, and the weather pattern is expected to extend through the week.

