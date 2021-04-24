Paso Robles’ Stables Inn honored as one of best new hotels

–Stables Inn Paso Robles, the newest member of the Hotel Cheval family, has been named to the newly released 2021 Travel + Leisure’s It List honoring the best new hotels of the year. The 2021 It List celebrates 73 of the most impressive openings of the past year, including 30 hotels in the United States.

Selected by the editors of Travel + Leisure, the hotels on this 16th annual list provide experiences that are sure to inspire wanderlust, offering travelers more reasons to make plans to get up and go. Stables Inn Paso Robles and the 2021 It List is featured in the May issue of Travel + Leisure, on newsstands now, and online here. Below is the excerpt from Travel + Leisure:

Reinventing an American roadside inn is hardly a novel concept, but few have the elegance and attention to detail of the Stables Inn, in Paso Robles. Owners Robert and Sherry Gilson (who also own the ivy-clad Hotel Cheval, nearby) gave the midcentury motel an equestrian-themed overhaul with farmhouse furnishings. The 18 guest rooms, including a bunkhouse that sleeps six, feature details like cowhide rugs and colorful Pop art by Anne Laddon. On a visit with my family, I was impressed by the perks and attentive service despite the reasonable price, including a complimentary breakfast of locally roasted coffee and pastries, served each morning in the Tack Room, a shared space with sliding barn doors, decorated with vintage black-and-white photos and an early 1900s galvanized-metal windmill tail vane. A towering magnolia tree anchors another communal area with a firepit and Adirondack chairs, where guests can station themselves for a glass of inky Syrah (from one of the region’s wineries) before or after dinner. stablesinnpaso.com; Doubles from $155. —Casey Hatfield-Chiotti

The 18-room plus one bunkhouse property has been completely reimagined and renovated, top to bottom, and opened to welcome guests in June of 2020. Inspired by the timeless charm of horses, riders and traditional whitewashed stables, the result is a celebration of the outdoors, located just three short blocks from Paso Robles’ historic downtown park. Featuring modern, stylish and unpretentious accommodations, with touches of Western chic, it is a place unlike any other in Paso Robles.

The Stables Inn offers two room types: California King or Double Rooms with plush, pillow-top mattresses, Egyptian cotton sheets, and luxury bedding. Each guestroom is outfitted with a private en-suite bathroom with shower, 43” Flat Screen Smart TV, individual air conditioning and heating, mini-fridge, original artwork, and complimentary high-speed WIFI is available throughout the property.

Guests are invited to enjoy complimentary coffee & tea served in the Tack Room every morning. And in the afternoon and evenings, a central outdoor communal fireplace located beneath a spectacular, mature magnolia tree beckons. Stables Inn is dog-friendly welcoming guests and their K-9 companions. An Electric Vehicle Charging Station; (Level 2 | 240 volt) is also on property.

Stables Inn Paso Robles is located at 730 Spring Street in Paso Robles, California 93446, (805) 296-3636. Room rates start at $155 per night.

