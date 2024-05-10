Paso Robles student graduates from Biola University

– Zane Warren of Paso Robles graduated from Biola University in La Mirada, Calif. last week. Warren is one of 1,118 students walking the stage to commemorate their journey as an Eagle at Biola’s spring commencement. A total of 800 undergraduate and 318 graduate students commenced from Biola into their next chapter on May 3 and 4. Warren obtained an undergraduate degree in cinema and media arts.

Warren is part of the generation of students who may not have had a high school graduation due to pandemic cancellations, so Biola made efforts to make the graduation experience “extra special.” Filmmaker and Biola alumnus Zach King (’12) delivered the keynote address with several interactive surprises for graduates to experience during the ceremonies. Prior to finals week, students had a chance to attend Biola’s Grad Fair, a celebration with various booths they could visit to help prepare them for life after graduation, including a station where students could make a tassel with their high school colors to honor the school from which they may not have been able to walk in a ceremony.

Founded in 1908, Biola is committed to the mission of “biblically centered education, scholarship and service – equipping men and women in mind and character to impact the world for the Lord Jesus Christ.” With more than 5,000 students at its Southern California campus and around the world, Biola’s eight schools offer more than 250 academic programs at the bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral levels. For more information, visit biola.edu or call (562) 777-4061.

Share To Social Media