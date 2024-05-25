Paso Robles student graduates Louisiana State with veterinary degree

Commencement ceremony held earlier this month

– The Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine held its 48th annual Veterinary Medicine Commencement on Friday, May 17, conferring 110 Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degrees.

Among the graduates was Angela D. Lorenzo from Paso Robles, Calif., who plans to pursue a career in small animal medicine in Olympia, Wash.

The ceremony, presided over by Dean Oliver A. Garden, was attended by several notable individuals, including former LSU Baseball Coach Paul Mainieri, who served as the commencement speaker.

Giselle Doucet, a student who died in a plane crash this week along with her brother Jean-Luc and father Lucius, was honored with a moment of silence. Her hood was draped over her seat, and her name was called with the other graduates. Jean-Luc, a chemical engineering graduate, was also honored at the LSU College of Engineering commencement with a moment of silence and was the first name called when the chemical engineering graduates were announced.

Laurie Lipsey Aronson, representing the LSU Board of Supervisors, conferred the degrees, and Rachel Dufour, Class of 2024, opened the ceremony. Program speakers included Adrianna Smith, president of the Louisiana Veterinary Medical Association. N’Dea Stewart, DVM, closed the ceremony.

The LSU School of Veterinary Medicine is one of only 33 veterinary schools in the U.S. and the only one in Louisiana.

