Paso Robles student named to Clarkson University’s Dean’s List

– Lexi Keller of Paso Robles, a sophomore majoring in healthcare, was named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2024 semester at Clarkson University.

Dean’s List students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.

With its main campus in Potsdam, N.Y., and additional graduate program and research facilities in the Capital Region and Hudson Valley, Clarkson University faculty have a direct impact on more than 7,800 students annually through nationally recognized undergraduate and graduate STEM-designated degrees in engineering, business, science, and health professions; executive education, industry-relevant credentials, and K-12 STEM programs.

