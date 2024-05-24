Paso Robles students excel in math competition

– The Trig Star Math Contest, hosted by Paso Robles High School math teacher Evan Clark and administered by the California Land Surveyors Association, saw eight students from the high school compete.

Three students achieved the top three placements at the high school level, and two placed first and second at the state level.

Over six weeks, students from grades 9-12 studied land surveying, focusing on topics like right triangle trigonometry, the Law of Sines, and the Law of Cosines. Their skills were tested in a one-hour exam where speed and accuracy were crucial. Participants had the opportunity to win scholarships.

Ocean Medeiros took 1st place at Paso Robles High School and 1st place regionally. Christian Serna secured 2nd place at Paso Robles High School and 2nd place regionally. Unika Bailey placed 3rd at Paso Robles High School and 4th regionally.

