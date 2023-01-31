Paso Robles students now have access to Camino Scholars program

People’s Self-Help Housing partners with Paso Robles schools

– People’s Self-Help Housing (PSHH) has formed a new partnership with the Paso Robles Joint Union School District. Students in grades 1-6 at select elementary schools will now have free access to the nationally-acclaimed education program from PSHH: Camino Scholars.

Camino Scholars currently serves over 600 students per year at its onsite learning centers. As evidenced by standardized test scores, the curriculum has been shown to significantly improve math and literacy skills and sets students on the path to lifelong learning. Through in-person programming and its counterpart distance learning model, Camino Scholars provides students and their families with free, year-round academic assistance.

“We’re thrilled to expand our services and support more students in the region,” said PSHH Director of Education Joanna Dominguez. “By collaborating with the school district, we hope to meet the growing demand for our services and set even more students confidently on the path to academic success.”

Camino Scholars supports younger students with innovative math and literacy skill-building programs. Through immersive tutoring and personalized learning plans, on average, over 90% of students improve their reading proficiency by two grade levels during a school year. Offering a 20:1 student-educator ratio, students are never far from the support they need to build a strong academic foundation.

With the support of the Paso Robles Joint Union School District, Camino Scholars is now accepting new students at:

Canyon Creek Apartments Learning Center, 400 Oakhill Rd, Paso Robles: accepting students enrolled at Pat Butler Elementary School

Creston Gardens Apartments Learning Center, 1255 Creston Rd, Paso Robles: accepting students enrolled at Winifred Pifer Elementary School

Parents can visit pasoschools.org to learn more and register their students.

This partnership with the Paso Robles Joint Union School District is building on a network of existing academic collaborations, including relationships with the Templeton Unified School District, Guadalupe Union School District, the Santa Maria-Bonita School District, Cuesta College, Allan Hancock College and the 4H extension of UC Davis.

To learn more, visit pshhc.org.

