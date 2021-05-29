Paso Robles Summer Concerts in the Park lineup announced

Series kicks off July 1

–The Paso Robles REC Foundation, in partnership with Paso Robles Recreation Services, J. Lohr Vineyards, and Wines, and Firestone Walker Brewing Company has announced the 2021 summer Concerts in the Park series lineup. The 20th annual concert season will kick off at 6 p.m. at Downtown City Park in Paso Robles on Thursday, July 1, and continue through Thursday, Aug. 26.

“We’re so happy to bring back Concerts in the Park this year,” said Recreation Services Manager Lynda Plescia. “These family-friendly, all-ages weekly events offer something for everyone. We are able to schedule most of the bands that weren’t able to perform in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, and they’re very excited to be part of the summer lineup. So, put on your dancing shoes or spread out the picnic blanket and celebrate summer with us at our 20th anniversary season!”

The 2021 summer Concerts in the Park lineup will feature:

Thursday, July 1 – Monte Mills (country and rock n’ roll)

Thursday, July 8 – Brass Mash (hard pop brass band)

Thursday, July 15 – Tommy C. & The Black Widow Grease Band (American rock n’ roll)

Thursday, July 22 – JD Project (rock and country)

Thursday, July 29 – Molly Ringwald Project (80’s tribute)

Thursday, Aug. 5 – Paso Wine Man Jazz Allstars (jazz and big band standards)

Thursday, Aug. 12 – Unfinished Business (60’s rock n’ roll)

Thursday, Aug. 19 – Los Gatos Locos (Latin rock, R&B)

Thursday, Aug. 26 – Joy Bonner Band (funky rock, R&B)

J. Lohr wine, Firestone beer as well as water and soda will be available for purchase during the concerts. All net proceeds from beverage sales support the Paso Robles REC Foundation whose mission is to enhance parks and recreation in the city of Paso Robles.

This year Paso Robles Recreation Services is offering multiple sponsorship tiers for the series. Sponsorships are available on a first-come, first-served basis until sold out. Local businesses interested in sponsoring a summer concert may contact Lynda Plescia at (805) 237-3987 or via email at lplescia@prcity.com.

For additional concert information contact recreation services at (805) 237-3987 or email

lplescia@prcity.com. Visit www.prcity.com/concertsinthepark or https://www.facebook.com/PRCityRecreation for concert updates.

