You are here: Home » Crime » Paso Robles taphouse reports vandalism, burglary
Posted: 7:10 am, October 11, 2023 by News Staff

Information sought on suspect

– Craft beer taphouse the Pour House in Paso Robles fell victim to vandalism and burglary in the early hours of Tuesday morning, as reported by an employee through a Facebook post. An unidentified male intruder reportedly forcibly entered The Pour House at approximately 3:30 a.m. The individual, donned in a backward-facing hat and concealed by a mask, shattered a glass entrance door and reportedly proceeded to steal wine and a quantity of Pour House-branded hats.

The business encouraged individuals with any information to contact the Paso Robles Police Department, which can be reached at the non-emergency hotline at (805) 237-6464, or the Pour House at (805) 296 3712.

 

Comments

