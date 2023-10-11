Paso Robles taphouse reports vandalism, burglary

Information sought on suspect

– Craft beer taphouse the Pour House in Paso Robles fell victim to vandalism and burglary in the early hours of Tuesday morning, as reported by an employee through a Facebook post. An unidentified male intruder reportedly forcibly entered The Pour House at approximately 3:30 a.m. The individual, donned in a backward-facing hat and concealed by a mask, shattered a glass entrance door and reportedly proceeded to steal wine and a quantity of Pour House-branded hats.

The business encouraged individuals with any information to contact the Paso Robles Police Department, which can be reached at the non-emergency hotline at (805) 237-6464, or the Pour House at (805) 296 3712.

Share To Social Media