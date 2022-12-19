Paso Robles teen arrested for felony reckless driving, other charges

Incidents occurred in San Luis Obispo Sunday morning

– On Sunday morning at approximately 5:38 a.m., San Luis Obispo Police Department began receiving multiple reports of a reckless driver in downtown San Luis Obispo. The callers stated a maroon Ford F150 truck was traveling at a high rate of speed on Higuera Street.

Officers located the truck on the 700 block of Higuera traveling in the opposite direction of traffic at a high rate of speed. Officers attempted to stop the truck but due to the erratic driving and speed, the driver evaded the stop, according to police.

Officers continued to search for the truck and located it near Tank Farm Road and Broad Street, observing the truck driven erratically. Officers went in pursuit and attempted to stop the driver in a parking lot on the 3500 block of Broad Street when the driver increased speed and reportedly intentionally drove head-on toward pursuing officers. The officers were able to move before being struck and then ended the pursuit to reduce potential harm.

At 6:18 a.m., assisting agency Cal Poly Police Department observed a red Ford Bronco traveling erratically the wrong way on Higuera, and several minutes later, officers located the Bronco on Broad Street where it had crashed into a fire hydrant and a tree.

Officers took the driver, identified as Tyler Grant Stevens, 19, of Paso Robles, into custody. Through the investigation, authorities believe Stevens was the driver of both the F150 and the Bronco and that he had switched vehicles after officers terminated the pursuit of the F150. Both vehicles are registered to the suspect’s family members. Stevens was booked into San Luis Obispo County jail for two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon and felony reckless evading.

