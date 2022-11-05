Paso Robles, Templeton chamber merger now complete

Two chambers will legally become the ‘Paso Robles and Templeton Chamber of Commerce’

– The Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce and Templeton Chamber of Commerce have now officially merged and moving forward will legally become the Paso Robles and Templeton Chamber of Commerce.

There was a recent special membership meeting held where a vote to merge the two organizations was completed. At the meeting it was determined that:

The visitor center and chamber office spaces will be staffed and maintained in both Paso Robles and Templeton

Events that coincide with the chamber’s mission will continue to be offered and feedback will be welcome

Chamber members of the now combined organization will continue to receive opportunities such as networking events, expanded advertising & promotion, and support from the dedicated governmental affairs team who will advise on issues at the city, county, state, and national levels.

For further information or to leave comments and vision for the newly formed chamber, email chair@pasorobleschamber.com or call (805) 238-0506 or (805) 434-1789.

