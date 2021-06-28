Paso Robles to hold city-wide job fair in Downtown City Park

More than 30 companies will represent several sectors of industry and hospitality

–A city-wide job fair is planned for Tuesday, July 13 from 9 – 11 a.m. at the Downtown City Park. This job fair is a joint effort by the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce, the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association, and the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance. The fair provides a platform for businesses that are hiring to meet potential employees and for job seekers to learn vital skills and land their next gig. The Paso Robles Job Fair is supported by the City of Paso Robles and all businesses in the Paso Robles area are eligible to participate. Businesses are encouraged to visit https://pasojobfair.paperform.co/ to register to participate.

“I am thrilled that the three of us are working together on helping our local businesses find workers and hopefully the community will come out. I think there is a definite need,” said Executive Director of the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association Norma Moye.

Jobs on offer will be in the area of tourism, hospitality, restaurants, wineries, and manufacturing. An anticipated 30+ businesses will be on hand and ready to meet prospective employees. This is a free event where attendees will have the opportunity to talk with each business to understand what roles are needing to be filled and what skills are necessary to secure a position. Spanish translation will be available. Job seekers can see the list of companies set to attend the job fair at pasojobs.com.

“We are excited to partner with our community organizations to connect job seekers with companies who are hiring in Paso Robles,” said Executive Director of the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance Joel Peterson. “There are so many jobs available in wine country and holding this event in person should provide the right connections for attendees.”

Job seekers are welcome to arrive anytime between 9 to 11 a.m. at the Paso Robles Downtown City Park located on Spring Street between 11th and 12th streets. Parking is free for the first two hours. Refreshments and fun giveaways will also be available.

“While engaging our business community and considering the economic viability of Paso Robles, we recognized the need to create a program to address the current concerns regarding workforce,” said CEO of the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce Gina Fitzpatrick. “We are privileged to serve in this unique way as a connector and resource to help our businesses thrive.”

Paso Robles Library staff will also be on hand to explain the range of job search-related services the Library provides such as JobNow, an online tool designed to assist people in their job search including coaching assistance for resume writing and interview skills, special information for veterans, and links to many available jobs in our local area. Additionally, Eckerd Connects’ Workforce Development, which provides career pathways and support to adults, dislocated workers, and youth ages 16 and older, will have a presence at the event.

