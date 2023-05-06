Paso Robles to host county’s peace officer memorial ceremony May 17

Annual memorial pays tribute to law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty during the past year in California

– This year’s San Luis Obispo County’s Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony will be held in the Paso Robles Downtown City Park on May 17 at 10 a.m. This event is open to the public and all local agencies.

The annual memorial pays tribute to all the law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty during the past year in California. The fallen officers’ names will be read and remembered during the ceremony.

The event will include an honor guard ceremony, a 21-gun salute, the National Anthem, and a memorable display of the United States flag. There will be a reading of the names of those who have selflessly given everything in the line of duty to protect their community and to provide reverence and honor to the families and friends of the fallen.

Seating and parking are limited, and the following streets will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.:

11th Street (Spring Street to Pine Street)

12th Street (Spring Street to Pine Street)

Pine Street (11th Street to 12th Street)

Park Street (10th Street to 11th Street)

