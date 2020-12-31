Paso Robles trio vies for open spots at the assembly district elections meeting

–The general election may be over, but the work continues as the California Democratic Party organizes the Assembly District Elections Meeting (ADEM). Held every two years to hold the party accountable—and virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic—these meetings elect delegates who will represent their respective Assembly Districts, promote the Democratic Party agenda, and endorse key candidates.

The filing period to be a Delegate has since closed, but the election process for Delegates is just beginning. Any registered Democrat in the state of California is eligible to vote in their respective district and can submit an application to https://ademelections.com/?isCandidate=False by 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2021.

Each voter can select between one and 14 candidates to be a Delegate in this year’s election and Paso Robles is well-represented. The three candidates vying for a spot are familiar names in our community and include:

Laura Parker, who has 30 years experience as a teacher and site administrator working with diverse groups in the public schools of San Francisco. She volunteers as a mentor in Paso Robles schools, is a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) for youth in foster care, the ECHO homeless shelter, and Paso People’s Action on various projects serving our community. She believes in breaking down systemic barriers that magnify inequalities, increase transparency and shared decision making, seek out and mentor new candidates, and use data analysis/focus groups to create clear and consistent messages. You can learn more about her by reaching out at Lparker1@gmail.com.

Elena Garcia was raised in Paso Robles and works as a social worker in SLO County. She received her BA in Health Education at Chico State University and also spends much of her time as a founding member of Paso People’s Action. Her vision for the California Democratic Party is one of inclusion, diversity, and proper representation of community members that have been historically overlooked and underserved. As a lifelong native of California, she is grateful for the opportunity to earn your vote for Assembly District Delegate (ADD) to the CA Democratic Party State Central Committee. To ask questions about her candidacy or simply to connect, email her at egarcia296@gmail.com.

Shannon Gonzalez grew up in Paso Robles and received her BS in biological sciences from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, to which she applies as a biologist for an environmental consulting firm in SLO County. In her personal time, she serves as a founding member of Paso People’s Action, an organization that works to disrupt the systems that push our neighbors to the margins. Her main areas of concern include racial, gender, and LGBTQ+ equity; climate change; affordable housing; adequate living wages; immigrants’ rights; and universal healthcare. Contact her at shgonzal1@gmail.com.

Want to help decide the future of California and the 35th Assembly District? Submit your application for a ballot at https://ademelections.com/?isCandidate=False today and get your ballot in by Jan. 27, 2021.

Written and submitted by Albert Qian

