Paso Robles vegetation fire may have been caused by illegal fireworks

– At 9:17 p.m. on Tuesday, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services crews were dispatched to 303 Dyana Court Dyana Ct. for a reported vegetation fire. The first arriving unit reported an approximately 1⁄4 acre fire burning in the open space between the neighborhood along Kelck Rd. and Highway 46. Weed abatement completed by the city reportedly limited the fire’s growth and allowed firefighters to safely make access. The fire was fully controlled at .69 acres at 11:11 a.m.

Three fire engines and one Battalion Chief from Paso Robles responded. Under the city’s automatic aid agreements, two fire engines, one bulldozer, one crew and a battalion chief from Cal Fire/SLO County Fire, and one fire engine for Atascadero Fire responded.

Eyewitnesses reported illegal fireworks being launched in the area prior to the fire.

The Paso Police Department has an ongoing investigation for those responsible. No further information is available at this time.

