Paso Robles veterans outreach and vaccination event set for July 29

Veterans who get vaccinated will receive a free BBQ lunch

— The San Luis Obispo County Veterans Services Office will host a veteran outreach and vaccination event. The event will focus on providing veterans and their family members with community resources and information about potential Veterans Administration (VA) benefits.

A San Luis Obispo County Public Health mobile vaccination clinic will also be on-site offering vaccinations to all members of the community. The event will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Paso Robles Veterans Memorial Building located at 240 Scott St, Paso Robles, CA 93446. At the event, the County Veterans Services Office will provide resources to veterans who need access to their VA benefits. Other community collaborators on-site include: the SLO Vet Center, SLO County Outreach and Prevention, CAPSLO Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF), CAPSLO Vets to Work, CA National Guard Soldier and Family Readiness, SLO Legal Assistance Foundation (SLO LAF), and SLO Veteran Services Collaborative (SVSC).

The Paso Robles American Legion Post #50 will BBQ for the event and all veterans who receive a vaccination on the day of the event will be given a free lunch. (Lunch is available for purchase for those not receiving the vaccine). All attendees who get vaccinated at the event will receive a $25 gift card. In addition, veterans will also receive a second $50 gift card to Grocery Outlet, compliments of SVSC.

“Our team is very grateful to work with both the Paso Robles VFW, American Legion Post 50 and other partners to provide this opportunity to get out into our community and interact with our Veterans in North County,” said Morgan Boyd, San Luis Obispo County Veterans Services Officer.

For more information, contact Morgan Boyd, veterans services officer, at (805) 781-5766, or email mboyd@co.slo.ca.us.

