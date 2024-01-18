Paso Robles vineyard names new winemaker

– The Central Coast’s Jada Vineyard, located in the Willow Creek District of Paso Robles and now in its 24th year, has promoted Nate Hall to Winemaker, according to a report by Wine Industry Advisor.

Hall joined the Jada Vineyard team in 2017. A native of Sonoma County, he pursued a BS in Ecology & Systematic Biology with an emphasis in Marine Biology, graduating from Cal Poly in 2006. Hall conducted graduate research on marine fisheries and taught at Cal Poly for several years.

Intrigued by the Paso Robles wine scene, Hall took a harvest job at Sextant in 2013. From there, Hall assumed the role of Assistant Winemaker at Kukkula from 2015 to 2017. Later in 2017, Hall was offered the Assistant Winemaker position at Jada Vineyard. Since then, Hall has also led Jada’s pursuit of their organic certification with CCOF, which the estate vineyard received in 2023, and was instrumental in the winery’s sustainable certification under the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance (CSWA) program.

