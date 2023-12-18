Paso Robles News|Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Paso Robles volunteers needed for annual Point in Time Count 

December 18, 2023

COVID-19 SLO CountyCity effort part of a nationwide initiative involving comprehensive counts of individuals experiencing homelessness

– The 2024 San Luis Obispo County Point-in-Time Count is scheduled to occur on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. The nationwide initiative, conducted every two years, involves comprehensive counts of individuals experiencing homelessness, according to a Facebook post by the City of Paso Robles.

The city is actively seeking volunteers for this event. Further information and details on how to participate can be found at https://tinyurl.com/37wx3rsf.

