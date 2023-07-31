Paso Robles Wine Merchant celebrates three year anniversary

-A message from Paso Robles Wine Merchant-

– Paso Robles Wine Merchant, the neighborhood restaurant, wine bar, and bottle shop run by husband and wife owner-operators, Justin and Julie Fischer, celebrates three years in business on Aug. 1.

Centrally located in the Paso Market Walk, a public marketplace on Spring Street in Paso Robles, their menu offers locally sourced farm-to-table food and several local wines, beer, and ciders by the glass. Their curated wine bottle shop and Wine Club offer a selection of some of the best small producers in Paso Robles and the Central Coast. Monthly winemaker events and special chef collaboration dinners have become beloved by local residents and visitors alike.

“We are thrilled to achieve this milestone in our business, especially from the uncertainty of opening in 2020 and navigating through the pandemic. We love our wonderful community and our team, and we are grateful for the support during the past three years. We are continually inspired by the farmers, winemakers, and chefs we feel honored to collaborate with and share their stories through our menu. We are excited about the future and continuing to grow in this special place that we feel grateful to call home.”