Paso Robles winemakers pour for charity

‘A Culinary Evening with the California Winemasters’ held in Burbank

– Paso Robles’ Bob Tillman of Alta Colina Vineyard & Winery, David McGee of Monochrome Wines, Curt and Kara Schalchlin of Sans Liege Wines, and Stanley Barrios of Top Winery were excited to pour their wines at this year’s 35th Annual “Culinary Evening with the California Winemasters,” held Saturday evening, May 18 at the Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California.

This gala event, featuring an all-star lineup of 75 California wineries with 50 international chefs, is a celebration of culinary excellence and one of the largest Cystic Fibrosis fundraisers worldwide. Since 1989, this event has made a significant contribution to fighting CF, raising over $35 million, a testament to the support generated by wine and food lovers.

The evening featured a “walk around” where guests sip and enjoy paired bites at the wine and food stations. During this part of the event, there is a silent auction featuring wine and food-centric items (from trips-tours-wines-etc.). Following the walk-around tasting, a spirited live auction was held, co-hosted by Fritz Coleman, NBC4 Southern California Weathercaster.

Wine, food, fun, music, and entertainment turned the studio lot into a magical evening.

Participating Paso Robles winemakers had the following comments about the Culinary Evening:

Bob & Lynn Tillman have been part of this event for close to a decade. As Bob commented: “It was immediately apparent that this tremendously successful charity event happened largely due to the incredible work of the Balik family—well over $30M have been raised for Cystic Fibrosis research. Lynn and I feel like the least we can do is support that family for as long as they want us to attend.”

David McGee (6 years). “Attendees can sample some of the finest wines in California (often poured personally by the winemakers), paired with amazing food, which benefits a great cause (Cystic Fibrosis)! This event is among the highlights of the year for us.”

Curt & Kara Schalchlin (2nd year): “We really love the California Winemasters event. The Balik family who organize it are wonderful people who work tirelessly for a great cause. It is amazing to see how much money they raise for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, all while patrons, chefs, and winemakers have a super fun evening.”

Stanley & Elena Barrios: “This will be our 7th time pouring. We lived in Studio City for almost 12 years, so this event allows us to return home for a great cause. We love how the studio is transformed into an evening of wine, food, and charitable giving. We are honored to be part of this event.”

Food and Wine Magazine describes this as “One of the biggest wine events of the year in California. Do not miss this one.”

Former Wine Spectator executive editor Tom Matthews comments that this event is “One of the most important charity wine events in the US.”

Plan now to attend next year’s event. Experience an enchanted evening in a fairy- tale-like setting with exquisite California wines and food from renowned chefs. Become integral to supporting this worthwhile event, helping to find a cure for cystic fibrosis while meeting like-minded people.

Don Sonderling is a freelance writer covering California’s unique lifestyle, emphasizing the state’s distinctive wine, food, and adventure culture. He may be reached at: donsonderling@gmail.com.