Paso Robles winery celebrates best-of-class win

Win adds to the vineyard’s collection of pinot noir awards

– Windward Vineyard recently announced its victory at the 2024 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, where its 2021 Monopole Pinot Noir secured the Best-of-Class award. The win adds to the vineyard’s collection of pinot noir awards.

The San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, recognized as the largest North American wine competition, featured a field of over 7,000 entries. Among the multitude, a selective 172 wines were crowned Best-of-Class winners.

Established in 1989 by Marc Goldberg and Maggie D’Ambrosia, Windward Vineyard’s success is attributed to the strategic selection of Paso Robles’ Westside terroir and microclimate. Despite initial skepticism, the couple’s commitment to Burgundian-Style Pinot Noir led them to exclusively produce this varietal for the past three decades. The term “Monopole,” borrowed from Burgundian French, signifies the vineyard’s complete control over both grape cultivation and winemaking processes.

Goldberg and D’Ambrosia’s dedication to Pinot Noir has resulted in award-winning vintages, with the 2021 Monopole Pinot Noir emerging as the latest Best-of-Class champion.

