Paso Robles wines to be featured at Emmy Awards events

Justin Vineyards & Winery varietals will be exclusively poured throughout Emmy Awards season

– The Television Academy announced recently its official roster of new and returning corporate partners for the 2022 Emmy Awards season, which include Kia America, Fiji Water, Franciacorta, Ketel One, People, Justin Vineyards & Winery, and United Airlines.

Justin is partnering with the Academy for the first time as its official wine partner. Justin wine varietals will be exclusively poured throughout the Emmy Awards season.

Justin, located in Paso Robles, is known for crafting world-class wines using Bordeaux grape varieties, including the iconic Isosceles blend of cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc, and merlot. Justin is thrilled to pour from its California-native wine portfolio at the 74th Emmy Awards telecast and all the events leading up to the big awards show, according to a news release.

The 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place over two consecutive nights on Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4. An edited presentation will air Saturday, Sept. 10, at 8 p.m. on FXX.

The 74th Emmy Awards will be broadcast live Monday, Sept. 12, on NBC and will simultaneously stream live on Peacock.

Read the original news release here

Share To Social Media





Advertisement

Related