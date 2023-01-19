Paso Robles woman arrested for drugs after probation search

– On Monday, Paso Robles Police Officers, with assistance from the Paso Robles Police Department Detective Bureau, conducted a probation search of a residence in the 1200 block of Stoney Creek Rd. in Paso Robles. During the probation search, Paso Robles Police Officers discovered a large amount of narcotics including 25 grams of fentanyl and 26 grams of methamphetamine.

Officers also located a 12-year-old juvenile who was taken into protective custody by the San Luis Obispo County Child Welfare Services.

The suspect, 45-year-old Samantha Davidson of Paso Robles, was taken into custody and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on felony charges of sales of illegal drugs and child endangerment.

This investigation is ongoing, and anybody with information is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.

