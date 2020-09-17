Paso Robles News|Thursday, September 17, 2020
You are here: Home » Crime » Paso Robles woman arrested in Utah for assaulting officers after high-speed chase
  • Follow Us!

Paso Robles woman arrested in Utah for assaulting officers after high-speed chase 

Posted: 6:35 am, September 17, 2020 by News Staff

–Nicole Dianna Healy, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested and booked into jail in Beaver County Utah. She was formally charged Wednesday in 5th District Court with disarming a police officer, a first-degree felony; escape from custody, failing to stop at the command of an officer, and eight counts of assault by a prisoner, all third-degree felonies, according to KSL-TV in Salt Lake City.

In addition to the 11 felonies, Healy was also charged Wednesday with DUI and reckless endangerment, three counts of assault on a police officer, and drug possession, all class A misdemeanors; plus reckless driving and refusal of a blood test, class B misdemeanors, the report says.

Read the original article at KSL-TV



Comments

Posted in:  Crime
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.