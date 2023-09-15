Paso Robles woman arrested, second suspect sought in connection with vehicle burglaries

– On Aug. 29, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman associated with a number of vehicle burglaries that occurred in the Bob Jones Trailhead parking lot in Avila Beach and the Reservoir Canyon Trailhead parking lot in San Luis Obispo. Deputies are still searching for another suspect in connection with this crime.

In the month of August, deputies received a total of 23 vehicle burglary reports at those two locations. Many of these burglaries resulted in broken vehicle windows and purses and wallets being taken. Deputies conducted a follow-up investigation which resulted in the identification of a suspect, 28-year-old Joy Thompson of Paso Robles. Thompson was arrested for a number of charges including burglary and ID theft.

Deputies are continuing to search for an additional suspect who is a white male adult as seen in the included surveillance photos. If anyone has information on this suspect they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4550.

One of the associated vehicles is approximately a 2012 Hyundai Elantra. It has been seen at several burglary locations.

